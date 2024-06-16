Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 148,568 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $193,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.75. 845,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,631. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

