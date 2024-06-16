Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,708,625 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of BCE worth $168,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,266. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

