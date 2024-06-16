Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $162,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,962. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
