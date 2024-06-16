Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,169 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Ashland worth $109,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $95.91. 456,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

