Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $107.51 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $107,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 204,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 175,831 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

