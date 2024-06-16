Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $176.62 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,543,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $176,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 1,944,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,094. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -263.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

