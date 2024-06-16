Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $189.17 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Corning worth $189,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 5,694,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

