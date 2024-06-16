Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $268.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 7.37% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $268,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 428,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. 120,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

