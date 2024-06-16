Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $96.52 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,624 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of nVent Electric worth $96,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 937,149 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

