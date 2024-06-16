Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cboe Global Markets worth $93,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.60. 456,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.