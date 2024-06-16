Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $110,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 606,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,340,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

