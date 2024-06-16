Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $113,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in State Street by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in State Street by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in State Street by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. 1,395,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,222. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

