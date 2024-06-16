Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,880 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Ares Management worth $115,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $205,499,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 53.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,303,000 after purchasing an additional 506,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 934,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,114,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.63. 1,315,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,904,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564,673 shares of company stock valued at $211,998,778. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

