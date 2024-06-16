Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 194.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of The Carlyle Group worth $105,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. 2,780,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,896. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

