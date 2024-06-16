Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 149,399 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.7% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,552,000 after buying an additional 867,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 95,309 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 261,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

