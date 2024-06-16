Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,049,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 8,169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40,166.3 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

