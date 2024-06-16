GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in May

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.