Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFR opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Greenfire Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth $226,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC boosted its position in Greenfire Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 5,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

