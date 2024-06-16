Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
Greenfire Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GFR opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Greenfire Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greenfire Resources Company Profile
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
