Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $217,683,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,297,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.8 %

ZS traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.22. 2,529,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

