Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. 2,685,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,869. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.