Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 391,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,226. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

