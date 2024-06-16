Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 583 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AAR by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 236,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,399. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,031 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

