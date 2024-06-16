Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

