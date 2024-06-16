Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of STERIS by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE STE traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $218.29. 694,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.