Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CEO Ronald J. Kramer Sells 100,000 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Griffon Trading Down 4.0 %

GFF stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

