Grin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,062.72 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $120,062.72 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,617.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.69 or 0.00643505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00118284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00265385 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00074441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

