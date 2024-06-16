Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 48.2% in May

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

GBAB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 46,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,160. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

