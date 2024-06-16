H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

