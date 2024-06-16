Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after acquiring an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $49.50. 1,418,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,152. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

