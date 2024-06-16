Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:HHULY)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0281 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HHULY stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$5.28 and a 1 year high of C$9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.99.
About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
