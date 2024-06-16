Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:HHULY)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0281 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HHULY stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$5.28 and a 1 year high of C$9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.99.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

