Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

In related news, CEO Brent M. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 15,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent M. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,135. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth $381,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 8,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $137.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.67%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

