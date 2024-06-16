HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $3.60 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

