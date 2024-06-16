HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $3.60 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
