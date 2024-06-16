HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,435,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 1,956,923 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,437,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

