Head to Head Comparison: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 7 0 2.88 WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $37.44, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than WiSA Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 14.55% 20.67% 16.17% WiSA Technologies -807.54% -964.80% -221.26%

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and WiSA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $1.05 billion 5.17 $152.70 million $0.78 35.92 WiSA Technologies $2.08 million 5.34 -$18.72 million N/A N/A

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

