Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 43.0% in May

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.1 %
HSII stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 250,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,027. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.89 million. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.