Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 43.0% in May

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 250,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,027. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.89 million. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.