Hermez Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,281.48 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $155.18 million and $12,281.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00006385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,605.08 or 1.00117667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00091554 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.22373545 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,444.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.