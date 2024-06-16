Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 253,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 916% compared to the average volume of 24,951 call options.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $2,667,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

