Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.79.

HIBB opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth $1,685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

