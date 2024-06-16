HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair upgraded HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

HRT stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in HireRight by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $5,682,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $9,926,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

