Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Hologic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. 1,033,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,862. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

