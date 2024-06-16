Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.150-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.5 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.75.

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

