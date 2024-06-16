HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 20,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 8,582,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HP

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HP by 154.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,286,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in HP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2,356.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,045 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 66,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

