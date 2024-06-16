Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Sells $1,982,081.40 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humacyte Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.05 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

