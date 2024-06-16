Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hut 8 Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ HUT opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

