IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $3,329,500.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IES Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IESC stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IES by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

