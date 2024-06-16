IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Up 50.7% in May

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 282,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IES

IES Stock Down 2.8 %

IESC stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. 123,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,014. IES has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.