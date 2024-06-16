Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $19.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.
INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
INFY stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.74.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
