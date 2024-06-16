Insider Buying: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Buys C$61,160.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.58 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.2 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

