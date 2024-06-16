Insider Buying: Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Insider Buys £17,900.22 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) insider Bridget Guerin purchased 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900.22 ($22,794.12).

Shares of LON:IPU opened at GBX 434 ($5.53) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 418.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.71. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a one year low of GBX 378 ($4.81) and a one year high of GBX 444.26 ($5.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.82 million, a PE ratio of -578.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

