Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Buys 6,141 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96.
Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.67. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
