Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Buys 6,141 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.67. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

